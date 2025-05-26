Himalayan Travel Mart to Mark Golden Jubilee of PATA Nepal Chapter in Kathmandu



Kathmandu: The 5th edition of the Himalayan Travel Mart (HTM) is gearing up to unfold from June 3 to 5 in Kathmandu. Nepal’s premier international travel and tourism trade show, held annually in June, is being organized by the PATA Nepal Chapter, in collaboration with the Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal Airlines, and other tourism associations and partner organizations at both national and international levels.





According to National News Agency Nepal, this year’s HTM holds special significance as it aligns with the Golden Jubilee year of the PATA Nepal Chapter, celebrating 50 years of contributions to Nepal’s tourism development and global connectivity. The event’s inauguration day also marks the 75th Anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Annapurna by the legendary French mountaineer Maurice Herzog. His family is visiting Nepal to honor this legacy, as highlighted in a press release issued by PATA Nepal Chapter.





The 5th edition of HTM 2025 is set to attract over 700 delegates from more than 30 countries. This includes more than 100 international guests, as well as a large representation from Nepal’s public and private tourism sectors. The event will bring together global buyers, diverse sellers, travel bloggers, influencers, thought leaders, high-profile speakers, media, travel professionals, and delegates from around the world.





With the theme of ‘Nepal: Gateway to the Himalayas,’ HTM aims to establish Nepal as a premier year-round travel destination. The event seeks to create value for all stakeholders through a dynamic platform for promotion, dialogue, and partnership. This year, HTM will focus on enhancing conference sessions, destination marketing, and mutually rewarding B2B opportunities between registered sellers and hosted buyers, the release adds.

