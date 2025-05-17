HKH Region Faces Severe Climate Change Impacts, Says Forest Minister Shahi



Kathmandu: Minister for Forest and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri has highlighted the severe impacts of climate change on the Hindu Kush Himalayan (HKH) region, despite its negligible contribution to carbon emissions. Minister Thakuri spoke during a ministerial-level meeting of the HKH region countries, held alongside the Sagarmatha Sambaad.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Thakuri emphasized the concerning rise in temperatures in the HKH region, which is affecting both ecosystems and human lives. He noted that vulnerable countries like Nepal are experiencing extreme weather conditions, highlighting the region’s significance as a crucial global ecosystem providing clean drinking water to over two billion people.





Minister Thakuri acknowledged the HKH region’s role in conserving biodiversity and sustaining agriculture and energy. He underscored the Himalayas’ importance to Nepalis, as the water from these mountains supports livelihoods and the food system. He also discussed the mountains’ vulnerability to climate change, leading to disasters like glacial lake bursts, droughts, landslides, and erratic rainfall.





The Minister called for global cooperation in climate actions, stressing that natural elements like rivers and ecosystems transcend borders. He appreciated the contributions of development partners and stakeholder agencies, especially the Kathmandu-based ICIMOD, in mountain conservation efforts, urging a more unified response to the global climate crisis.





Minister Thakuri advocated for increased investment in mountain communities, enhancing institutional capacities, and fostering regional unity. He expressed the government’s willingness to forge partnerships for HKH region conservation and sought support for commitments made in the ministerial discussions and Sagarmatha Sambaad.





He commended initiatives like the Himalayan University Consortium and the Transboundary Landscape Programme, suggesting a link between scientific cooperation and political commitment. Minister Thakuri also expressed Nepal’s readiness to establish a regional platform for technological, financial, and diplomatic coordination.





Furthermore, he highlighted the need for Nepal to lead in mitigating climate change risks in the HKH region and other mountainous countries. The Minister urged collective advocacy in international forums like the United Nations Secretariat on Climate Change and the Convention on Biological Diversity to strengthen cooperation and advocate for climate justice.

