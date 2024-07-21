Home Minister sees need for amendment to laws relating to security bodies



Kathmandu: Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has said that the government has given priority to the amendment of laws relating to the security bodies.

In an inspection visit to the headquarters of the Armed Police Force, Nepal on Friday, the Home Minister said that the ministry was supportive for the strengthening and growth of the Armed Police Force.

“The Armed Police Force has a significant contribution to control revenue leakage. Its performance in the time of natural disasters is praiseworthy,” Lekhak said adding that the government was working to ensure sufficient means and resources for the security bodies.

On the occasion, Minister Lekhak recalled his experiences working as a member formed by the government to study the establishment of the Armed Police Force some 23 years ago.

Likewise, the Home Minister said the Armed Police Force has the significant contribution in maintaining law and order in the country and also in the time of insurgency.

During the programme, Home Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal said t

hat a bill on the Armed Police Force Nepal will be tabled in parliament soon.

Secretary Aryal praised the promptness shown by the Armed Police Force, Nepal in border security amid limited resources.

He also asked the Armed Police Force officials to get deployed round the clock in the time of disasters.

Inspector General of the Armed Police Force Nepal Raju Aryal said the organization will work by upholding the trust made by the government in the Armed Police Force, Nepal.

Aryal stated that there is a need for an amendment to the laws on border security issues.

Source: National News Agency RSS