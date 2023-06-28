General

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the journey of home-bound people ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Azha is safe and trouble-free.

"There is no suffering for home-bound people on buses, trains, and launches and they are enjoying a safe and hassle-free journey ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, like the situation that prevailed during the Eid-ul-Fitr," he said.

Quader, also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, said this while exchanging views with the journalists at his official residence here this morning.

Quader also expressed gratitude towards the officials for their dedication and the combined efforts of all in making the Eid journey smooth and comfortable for everyone.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha