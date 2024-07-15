HoR’s scheduled meeting reset for Monday



Kathmandu: A meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) earlier scheduled for Sunday has been reset for Monday.

As the HoR meeting set for 3.00 pm Sunday could not take place in the stated time due to special reasons, it has been rescheduled in a way to convene the meeting at 1.00 pm Monday, stated a notice issued by the federal parliament secretariat today.

Likewise, the National Assembly (NA)’s meeting earlier set for 1.15 pm Sunday has been rescheduled for 11.30 am Monday, reads a notice issued by general secretary of federal parliament secretariat Padma Prasad Pandey.

Source: National News Agency RSS