How reform, election preparatory works could continue in parallel discussed during dialogues: Mahfuj

The interim government today discussed how the reform activities and election preparatory work could go on in parallel were discussed with the political parties during dialogues, said Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam.

‘The roadmap for the next general elections was discussed. As per the proposals of the political parties, how the reform work would be carried out and election preparatory work would go on in parallel were discussed,’ he told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy here.

About the outcomes of the dialogues, Mahfuj said first part of the fresh dialogue with political parties was held today where BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, left-leaning democratic alliance, AB party and Gono Odhikar Parishad and some other parties participated.

He said the interim government sought proposals on its six reform commissions from these parties.

The ongoing law and order situation and the security in upcoming Durga Puja were also discussed during the talks, the special assistant said.

He said all the p

olitical parties joined the dialogues today expressed their support to the interim government and all the parities termed the government ‘their own government’.

‘They (political leaders) expressed their firm commitment to support the government,’ he said.

A new round of political dialogue of the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, with the political parties began here today.

The dialogue between the council of advisers and political parties commenced at the State Guest House Jamuna here at 2:30 pm.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and some major political parties joined it on the first day.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha