Former President Bidya Devi Bhandari has drawn attention of the stakeholders and agencies to reduce the human-wildlife conflicts.

In a message on the occasion of the Global Tiger Day on Saturday, the former President has expressed her concerns to the rising number of casualties from the tiger attacks along with the increasing number of tiger in the country.

Bhandari has asked the stakeholders to pay attention for the expansion forest areas for tigers and the grazing areas to increase the number of prey for tiger as well as increase awareness among the community members in the buffer zone areas.

Conservation of tiger was vital for Nepal's tourism promotion and economic development, she said, adding that appropriate procedures should be applied and continued for tiger conservation.

Likewise, the former President has said that Nepal's success in the rare tiger conservation was a matter of pride in the global stage.

Source: National News Agency