Humanitarian assistance continues in Nepal, with cash support to disaster survivors: IFRC

Kathmandu: Direct cash support by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has proved very helpful for the immediate uplift of the communities hit by the earthquake in Sudur Paschim and Karnali. The charity-based organization IFRC has adopted a policy of immediate cash support to uplift the communities hit by a disaster. Accordingly, IFRC has provided cash support to the survivors of earthquakes in Sudurpaschim and Karnali. According to the policy of the Nepal government, IFRC has provided through the Nepal Red Cross Society Rs 87,000 per family including Rs 50,000 for the construction of temporary housing, Rs 15,000 for the purchase of essential items and Rs 15,000 for the construction of toilets and water tanks in Doti, Bajhang, Bajura, Rukum Paschim, Jajarkot and Salyan districts. Head of Delegation of IFRC in Nepal Azmat Ullah said since a small amount of cash support can help a disaster-stricken community significantly we have also adopted a policy of providing cash support in coordination with the Nepal Government and the Nepal Red Cross. He said that as per the IFRC mandate humanitarian assistance will continue for disaster survivors for relief and recovery. Accordingly, the IFRC has been providing housing and non-food items including emergency housing, tarpaulin, mattress, blankets, health (psycho-social counseling, hygiene, livelihood and essential items to the earthquake survivors in an integrated manner. According to the report of December 2023, IFRC provided non-food items to 4,865 families of Karnali earthquake victims (Rukum West, Jajarkot and Salyan), mobilized 392 Red Cross volunteers, provided 7,500 sanitation items, psychosocial counseling to 2,355 people among others. Source: National News Agency Nepal