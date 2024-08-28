‘I am committed for development of Sudurpaschim Province’



Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Arzu Rana Deuba has said she was committed for the development of Sudurpaschim Province.

Foreign Minister Rana, who reached Dhangadhi to celebrate Gaura festival, mentioned that she discussed with Indian government authorities about the development of the Province during her recent India visit.

She shared this in course of inaugurating the newly constructed building of basic health centre and ward office at Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city-4 on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister mentioned, “During my recent India visit, I talked about upgrading Gauriphanta checkpoint in order to operate it in full capacity. We will forward a process to operate the checkpoint in full capacity.”

I also raised issue about multi-purpose playground to be constructed at Phaplu of Dhangadhi in course of the visit, she shared.

Recalling that the Nepali congress led government since long has been carrying out development construction in Nepal, Minister Rana said that the NC launched a campaign of mak

ing constitutional provisions for strengthening and making local governments resourceful, forming inclusive type of local governments with women’s representation.

She expressed the view that it would not be enough by only constructing physical structures, citizens should get service and facility provided in local level from buildings and structures.

“Development construction in a process and it will take place gradually. Development activities are being carried out in Dhangadhi sub-metropolis. I am very happy to see this, Foreign Minister Rana said.

Source: National News Agency RSS