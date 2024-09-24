ICC World Cup Cricket: Rain delays toss for Nepal Vs Oman match



Kathmandu: The toss for the match between Nepal and Oman under the ICC World Cup Cricket could not take place on Tuesday due to rain.

The match scheduled to be played at Kings City of Canada has been postponed due to rain.

This would mark Nepal’s fourth match in the tournament which had a challenging start. Nepal has already conceded two defeats at the hand of Canada and one against Oman.

In the first match of the triangular one-day series, Nepal lost to Canada by 103 runs. In the second match, Nepal conceded defeat by Oman by one wicket and in the third match, another defeat to Canada by five wickets.

Source: National News Agency RSS