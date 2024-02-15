ICC World Cup League 2: Nepal to bat against Namibia

Kathmandu: Nepal has been invited to bat first after losing the toss against Namibia in the inaugural match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League-2 triangular one-day cricket series. Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and chose to field first in the toss held at the TU Cricket ground in Kirtipur. Nepal's playing XI includes captain Rohit Kumar Paudel, Asif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Pawan Sarraf, Bhim Sarki, Anil Kumar Shah, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC and Lalit Rajbanshi. On the bench are Surya Tamang, Dev Khanal, Dipendra Singh Airi and Arif Sheikh. Likewise, Namibia's playing XI includes captain Gerhard Erasmus, Zane Green, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicole Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Nikolaas Davin, Tangeni Lungameni, Jack Brassell and Bernard Scholtz. Netherlands is the third team in the first series of the 24 tri-national series. Eight teams, including Nepal, will participate in the League-2, which will run until 2027. Source: National News Agency Nepal