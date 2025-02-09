ICT Places Chankharpul Shooter Constable Sujon on One-Day Remand



Dhaka: The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today placed Armed Police Battalion (APBn) constable Mohammad Sujan on a one-day remand following his involvement in a shooting incident during a student-people rally in the Chankharpul area of the capital on August 5. The decision was made by the two-member tribunal led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, following a request from the prosecution.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the tribunal granted the remand on February 12, 2025, as confirmed by prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud. Previously, on January 12, 2025, Mohammad Sujan was sent to jail by the tribunal after being arrested in a case concerning crimes against humanity and genocide. The tribunal has also set a deadline of February 23 for the submission of the probe report related to the case.





Constable Mohammad Sujan was reportedly seen firing his Chinese rifle at protesters near Shaikh Burhanuddin Post Graduate College in Chankharpul on August 5. Video footage capturing Sujan’s actions, including expressing joy after hitting protesters, went viral on social media. The prosecution has submitted screengrabs of these videos to the tribunal as evidence.





Subsequently, the APBn transferred Sujan to the Detective Branch on September 13, before Shahbagh police took him into custody concerning a murder case filed at the police station. In related developments, the tribunal has issued arrest warrants against several individuals accused in cases involving atrocities in the Uttara, Rampura, and Gulshan areas of the city. Prosecutors BM Sultan Mahmud and Gazi MH Tamim presented these pleas before the tribunal.

