Incumbent government walks the talk: PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said the incumbent government has put its words into action.

He said the current government is founded on trust.

In his address to the nation to share about the government’s achievements in its 100 days in office today, the Prime Minister said,” This government has completed around 70 percent works it promised. If nature did not turn adverse, the remaining 30 percent of works would have been concluded.”

As he said, the acceleration of ongoing works to conclude them within the deadline is the priority of the government.

He added that the government had determined its goals for its initial 100 days and signed agreements with various ministries accordingly. The total goals of the entire ministries were 274 and of them, 185 have been achieved.

