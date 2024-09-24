India-bound passenger bus accident leaves 23 injured



As many as 23 people were injured in a passenger-ferrying bus accident at Binayi Triveni of Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta East) along the East West Highway.

The bus en route to Rajasthan of India from Kathmandu met with the accident nearby the Binayi rivulet in Binayi Triveni-1.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the District Police Office, Bed Bahadur Poudel, the bus (RJ 14 PC 3545) overturned on the road this morning.

Twenty-three passengers of the bus were injured when the bus overturned, DSP Poudel said, adding around 45 passengers were in the bus while the rest of the passengers were safe.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the local Binayi Triveni Primary Hospital, he said.

Source: National News Agency RSS