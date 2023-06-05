General

Indian chief of army staff General Manoj Pande arrived in Dhaka today on a two-day official visit at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

The Indian Army chief paid tributes to members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 by laying a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment.

After that he held a bilateral discussion with Bangladesh Army chief and reviewed the entire ground of defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh.

General Pande will also review the Passing Out Parade at Bangladesh Military Academy in Chattogram.

This visit of Indian Army chief to Bangladesh follows the recent visit of General Ahmed to India when he was invited by his counterpart General Pande to similarly review the Passing Out Parade at Officers' Training Academy in Chennai.

"These high-level exchanges provide an opportunity to both sides to renew the close bonds of friendship and fraternal ties that exist between the Armed Forces of India and Bangladesh," said a press release issued by Indian high commission here.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha