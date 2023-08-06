Key Issues

An 18-member delegation led by Prof. Dr. Sibaram Khara, Vice-Chancellor of Sharda University, India called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman today at the latter's office of the university.

Renowned educationists, researchers, entrepreneurs and business leaders from different universities and industries of India were members of this delegation, said a press release.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest specially the possibilities of strengthening joint collaborative academic and research programs being conducted by the University of Dhaka and various higher educational institutions in India.

They agreed to work jointly for technological development of Bangla Language.

Dr Akhtaruzzaman thanked the guests for their visit to the university and keen interest in its academic and research activities. He apprised the delegation members of a brief history of the university and its academic and research programs.

He stressed the need for strengthening collaboration between industry and academia as well as inter-university relationship to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha