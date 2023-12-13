Indigenous culture will be promoted: Minister Kirati

Kathmandu: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati, has announced that the government would launch programme to promote indigenous culture linking culture to tourism, production, employment and industry. At a cultural programme 'Matoko Git' organized by Cultural Corporation in a bid to form capital and prop up tourism on Wednesday, Minister Kirati said the arts of local artistes should be nationalized to foster tourism. According to him, a taskforce was formed to formulate a cultural policy, and Nepali culture would be boosted to make it visible in the international arena. He argued that the reason behind failure of 52 percent of projects their detachment from culture. General Manager of the Corporation, Ashok Kumar Rai, informed that a special Nepali cultural programme would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Friday. Source: National News Agency Nepal