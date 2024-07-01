Industries Ministry inks APA for FY25 with its subordinate bodies



The Ministry of Industries today signed ‘Annual Performance Agreement’ (APA) for fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) with departments and offices under the ministry.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the APA signing ceremony as the chief guest at the ministry’s conference room in the city while Senior Secretary of the Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana presided over it, said a press release.

Heads of departments and offices and officials of the ministry were also present on the occasion.

Later, Humayun handed over integrity award of 2022-23 to five officials and employees of the ministry.

He also handed over integrity award of 2023-24 to four officials and employees of the ministry.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha