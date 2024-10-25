Int’l Conference on Advanced Functional Materials kicks off



An International Conference on Advanced Functional Materials-2024 commenced in Lalitpur on Friday.

Speaking at an inaugural session of the event, Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Bidhya Bhattarai, echoed the need to promote Nepali language and knowledge in the global stage.

“In a world driven by innovation, we must not just consume knowledge but actively contribute to the global scientific community. Our voices and insights must resonate beyond our borders,” she said.

Highlighting the need for integrating science into the daily lives of Nepalis, particularly in an era increasingly focused on artificial intelligence, she urged, “Let’s harness the power of science to enrich our society. We have the potential to lead.”

The Minister also called for effective communication of scientific findings to both the Nepali public and the international audience. “Theoretical knowledge is important,” she said, “but it must be complemented by practical applications that reflect our communities.” She expres

sed gratitude to the organizing committee for their efforts to unite the scientific community and foster innovation.

On the occasion, Prof Bing Ding from China praised the strength of Nepal’s academic institutions, stating, “Together, we can forge pathways for seminal research.” He also shared his appreciation for Nepal’s hospitality, remarking, “This is my first time in Nepal, and I have been welcomed heartily. The warmth and openness here inspire the potential for future collaborations.”

Vice-Chancellor of Madhyapaschim University, Prof. Dr. Dhurba Prasad Gautam, recognized the conference as a significant platform for knowledge building and sharing. Collaboration among universities globally is imperative, he said, adding, “We are not just participants; we are partners in advancing the frontiers of science.”

Prof Dr Hemraj Pant emphasized collective action in tackling pressing issues such as climate change, energy, and healthcare. He called for a commitment to exploring sustainable solutions throughout th

e conference’s three-day agenda. “Let us embark on this journey together, seeking innovative answers to the challenges that confront us all,” he urged.

Featuring 36 research articles, the Conference will address environmental and energy challenges, with participants from countries including China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, and the United States. The event aims to facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences that can lead to significant advancements in science and technology.

It has been organized by the Nepal Material Science Society and co-organized by Tribhuvan University’s Pulchowk Campus, the Department of Applied Science and Chemical Engineering, and the Sudurpaschim University.

The three-day event has been attended by scientists, professors, researchers, and students from 16 countries to discuss critical advancements in science and technology.

Source: National News Agency RSS