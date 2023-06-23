Bangladesh national football team's captain
Jamal Bhuyan sees their crucial group match against Maldives as final one.
"The match against Maldives is very important for us. This is our final
match. One of our vice-presidents also said this and we are now only
concentrating with the match against Maldives," Jamal said today (Friday),
according to a video message received here from Bangladesh Football
Federation.
Bangladesh earlier suffered a 0-2 goal defeat against superior Lebanon in
their group B opening match of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship and the red
and green jersey holders must need point to stay in the championship race.
Bangladesh will take on Maldives in their crucial second group B match of the
tournament scheduled to be held on Sunday (June 25) at Sree Kanteerava
Stadium in Bengaluru, India.
"I think we played good football against Lebanon, but we lost concentration
in the last fifteen minutes and received two goals, overall we were happy for
our performance," said the Bangladesh skipper.
Replying to a question, Jamal said they are depressed of the result against
Lebanon at the moment, but they want to forget the incident and focus
Maldives match.
Bangladesh needs to score against Maldives to get point. Considering
Bangladesh performance the footballers have little success to score in the
international matches in the recent time.
Jamal said actually, everyone has to score goal, not just depending on the
strikers.
One of the senior footballers of the team, Sohel Rana also agreed with
Jamal's opinion by saying that they must have to get point against Maldives
to stay in the championship race.
