Games, sports

Bangladesh national football team's captain

Jamal Bhuyan sees their crucial group match against Maldives as final one.

"The match against Maldives is very important for us. This is our final

match. One of our vice-presidents also said this and we are now only

concentrating with the match against Maldives," Jamal said today (Friday),

according to a video message received here from Bangladesh Football

Federation.

Bangladesh earlier suffered a 0-2 goal defeat against superior Lebanon in

their group B opening match of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship and the red

and green jersey holders must need point to stay in the championship race.

Bangladesh will take on Maldives in their crucial second group B match of the

tournament scheduled to be held on Sunday (June 25) at Sree Kanteerava

Stadium in Bengaluru, India.

"I think we played good football against Lebanon, but we lost concentration

in the last fifteen minutes and received two goals, overall we were happy for

our performance," said the Bangladesh skipper.

Replying to a question, Jamal said they are depressed of the result against

Lebanon at the moment, but they want to forget the incident and focus

Maldives match.

Bangladesh needs to score against Maldives to get point. Considering

Bangladesh performance the footballers have little success to score in the

international matches in the recent time.

Jamal said actually, everyone has to score goal, not just depending on the

strikers.

One of the senior footballers of the team, Sohel Rana also agreed with

Jamal's opinion by saying that they must have to get point against Maldives

to stay in the championship race.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha