Japanese envoy pays courtesy call on VP Yadav

Kathmandu: Japanese Ambassador to Nepal, Kikuta Yutaka, paid a courtesy call on Vice-President, Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, on Thursday. During the meeting held at the office of the Vice-President at Lainchour on Thursday, they discussed various matters, including bilateral relations and financial cooperation, according to the Vice-President's Office. On the occasion, VP Yadav said Japan is an important and reliable development partner for long for the socio and economic developments of Nepal. He mentioned, "Japan has been providing financial and technical supports to Nepal. We want to be benefitted from Japan's experience, knowledge, skill and technology in various sectors, including industry, agriculture, hydropower and infrastructure developments." Sharing that there is a friendly relations between the two countries, the Japanese Ambassador expressed commitment that there would be continuous support of Japan to Nepal, according to the Vice-President's office. Source: National News Agency Nepal