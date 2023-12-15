Jeep knocks policeman to death

Banke: A policeman died on the spot and next one was critically injured after a jeep hit them last night in Kohalpur, Banke. The jeep (Bhe 1 Cha 3407) heading to the east from the west knocked 29-year-old policeman Bishal Oli to death. Oli was on duty. Likewise, assistant head constable of Nepal Police Lal Bahadur Budhachhetri, 32, was seriously hurt in the accident. Budhachhetri is taken to Kathmandu in a helicopter for further treatment after the basic treatment at Kohalpur Medical College, according to spokesperson of District Police Office, Banke, Narayan Dangi. It is said that Oli and Budhachhetri were on duty at Madanchowk of Kohalpur along the East-West Highway last night. Budhachhetri has got serious injuries in head, face and chest. Absconding from the scene after the accident, jeep driver Arjun Basnet of Ghorahi-11 in Dang district was held from Kohalpur-2. According to the police, investigations into the case are initiated. Source: National News Agency RSS