Journo leader Altaf Mahmud’s death anniversary tomorrow

DHAKA, The 8th death anniversary of noted journalist Altaf Mahmud, also former president of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), will be observed tomorrow. Marking the day, his family members will arrange various programmes, including doa and milad mahfil, said his son Asif Mahmud Topu, senior reporter of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha. Mahmud served as the president and secretary general of BFUJ and DUJ for different periods. He started his career in journalism in 1970s. Mahmud worked as the chief reporter of a weekly journal 'Saptahik Khabar' for a long time. Besides, he served different newspapers, including the 'Dainik Khabar', the 'Daily Destiny' and the 'Daily Orthonitir Kagoj' in different capacities. In the election held on November 28, 2015, Altaf Mahmud was elected the president of BFUJ, the top organization of the journalist community. A few days later, he was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital with nervous system complications. He underwent a surger y on January 21, 2016 and died on January 24 in the ICU of the hospital. He was a member of the National Press Club, Dhaka Reporters Unity and served in various government institutions including the Film Censor Board and Dhaka WASA Board of Directors. Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha