General

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Land Ministry today suggested the ministry for taking required measures for recovering grabbed land, wetland and ponds in different places in the country.

The committee came up with the recommendation at its 17th meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its Chairman Md Makbul Hossain in the chair.

Committee members Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Manoranjan Shill Gopal, Md. Habibar Rahman, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum, Mu. Ziaur Rahman and Khan Ahmed Shuvo joined the meeting.

The parliamentary watchdog also suggested appointing lawyers to conduct different land related government cases.

Land Development Tax Bill-2023 was discussed in the meeting.

Land secretary, Land Reforms Board chairman, additional secretary, Land Record and Survey Department's director general, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division delegate, senior officials of the ministry and Parliament Secretariat were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha