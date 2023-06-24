Key Issues

The central committee (CC) meeting of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal has expelled five leaders from the party on charge of their disloyalty to the party's election campaigns in the general elections held in last November.

The CC meeting of JSP held on Saturday expelled the general membership of central committee members Dipendra Nembang, Deu Kumar Nembang, Mahendra Chaudhary, Manoranjan Goit and Dharmendra Marbaita, according to the party's publicity department chief Purna Basnet.

Likewise, some central committee members have been warned for violating party discipline.

It is said that the leaders would lodge their application in the party's disciplinary committee within 15 days if they were dissatisfied with the party's move to take action against them.

The meeting also approved the draft of the party's statue.

The approved statute would be tabled in the party's statute convention scheduled to be held from Sunday.

Furthermore, the CC meeting approved the formation of the Socialist Front Nepal formed to safeguard the achievements obtained from the people's war, people's movement, Madhesh movement, and other political struggles, Basnet added.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal