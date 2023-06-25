General

The Statute Convention of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) Nepal kicked off here in Kathmandu today. JSP Chair Upendra Yadav, and the Federal Council Chair Ashok Rai jointly inaugurated the Convention in the Hall of the Nepal Academy in Kamaladi.

The party’s statute draft endorsed by the meeting of party’s central executive committee on Saturday in Kathmandu will be presented and discussed in the three-day meeting, it has been said. The total 761 delegates including 46 central committee members, and 10 people nominated from the province committees, national committee, special province committee, district committees, metropolitan cities, sister organisations, and central committee have participated in the event.

Deliberations on the party statute will begin after dividing the delegates into various 10 panels, and thereafter party leaders will put their view on the statute, said Purna Basnet, chief of the party central publicity department.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal