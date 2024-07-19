Judicial committee to probe deaths centering anti-quota movement

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said a judicial committee is going to be formed to probe all the deaths centering the ongoing quota reform movement in the country.

‘Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her speech yesterday made a declaration of forming judicial probe committee. In that context, a proposal has been made to give the responsibility of that committee to High Court Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman. This proposal will go to the chief justice and I believe he will take necessary step in this regard,’ Anisul Huq said.

The minister was addressing the media on the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban premises this afternoon.

Flanked by Prime Minister’s Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman and Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, the law minster reiterated his call for withdrawing or suspending student’s movements.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha