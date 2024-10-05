July Foundation will provide assistance to 200-300 people per week: CA’s Press Secretary

The July Martyrs’ Memorial Foundation will stand by about 200 to 300 people, who were victimised in the recent students-people revolution, per week, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said today.

‘We hope that we would be able to stand by 200 to 300 people per week, who were injured in the revolution,’ he told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy here.

Alam said the July Martyrs’ Memorial Foundation received Taka 100 crore from the Chief Adviser’s Relief and Welfare Fund while an organisation donated Taka one crore to it.

Of the amount, he said, about Taka 85 lakh provided to 91 injured people and the family of a martyr.

The press secretary called upon the affluent people of the society and rich institutions to donate the foundation so that financial support for the victims’ families and treatment for the injured can be ensured.

On September 17, 2024, the July Martyrs’ Memorial Foundation formally started its journey with receiving Taka 100 crore from the Chief Adviser’s Relief and Wel

fare Fund.

The fund is being spent for providing support to the families of martyrs and those injured during the students-led mass uprising.

About 20,000 people were injured and about 800 were killed during the student-led revolution.

On September 12, 2024, the interim government established the July Martyrs’ Memorial Foundation to provide support for the families of martyrs and those injured during the students-led mass uprising.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus was appointed as the president of the foundation. Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho, brother of the deceased student protester Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho, was made the general secretary of the foundation.

Other office bearers of the seven-member executive body of the foundation are: Kazi Waqar Ahmad (treasurer), Md Nahid Islam (office secretary) and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, Nurjahan Begum and Sharmin S Murshid (executive members).

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha