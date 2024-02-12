Karki elected chair of Nepal Trans Himalaya Border Commerce Association

Chautara: Ramhari Karki has been elected as the new chair of the Nepal Trans Himalaya Border Commerce Association. The election took place during the Association's 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and 12th Convention, where Karki secured victory with 434 votes, defeating his competitor Lopsang Sherpa by 13 ballots. Furthermore, Ganga Bahadur Ghimire (442 votes) and Ramchandra Parjauli (443 votes) have been elected as the two senior vice chairpersons for the Association. The newly elected secretaries on the committee include Bikash Prasad Rijal, Angdorje Sherpa, Tulasi Raut (Shyam), and Subba Shrestha. Other office-bearers including committee members were elected unopposed. The elections for positions where unanimous selections were not possible took place on Sunday. Source: National News Agency Nepal