Karnali government for intra-province air service

_: The Karnali province government has begun preparations for internal air transport to connect all the districts of the province. The province government is working with air service operators including the state-owned Nepal Airlines Corporation to operate domestic air flight services from the Surkhet Airport in the provincial capital Birendranagar to the airports in the mountain districts. Accordingly, the NAC is collaborating with the provincial government to expand domestic air services from Surkhet. In this regard, Chief Minister Rajkumar Sharma, Coordinator of NAC in Surkhet Mahesh Kumar Marita, Manager of Engineering Department of NAC Devendra Pun, Chief of Surkhet Civil Aviation Office Rajan Dhungel made an onsite-inspection of the airport on Tuesday. On the occasion, Chief Minister Sharma said that there will be support from the government for physical infrastructure and others required for the domestic flights. The provincial government is adding internal flights to make the life of Karnali resid ents easier, he said while stating that the provincial government has kept the improvement of Surkhet airport as a priority. Meanwhile, NAC Coordinator Marita said that the service will be operated as soon as possible in consideration of the request made by the provincial government. Source: National News Agency Nepal