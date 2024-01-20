Khaled, Tamim lead Barishal rout of Rangpur in BPL

DHAKA, Pace bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed claimed 4-31 as Fortune Barishal got off to a winning start to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), beating Rangpur Riders by five wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today. Khaled's superb bowling was the key in restricting Rangpur to 134-9, a total that Barishal overhauled with five balls to spare, making 138-5 with Mahmudullah Riyad ensuring the victory with a towering six. But Captain Tamim Iqbal, who returned to competitive cricket after recovering from the back injury, gave the early impetus with team high 35 off 24, laced with five fours and one six. Tamim's whirlwind batting ensured Barishal would have edge in terms of asking run rate in chasing a small but tricky target. Amid Tamim's fluent batting, Shakib Al Hasan broke through with the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran after he made 12. When Mohammad Nabi got the better of Tamim, Barishal were 66 in 7.4 overs, making good use of the first powerplay. Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad's double wic ket haul in the middle overs brought Rangpur back into the contention and Shakib who had figures of 2-16 then raised a prospect of a victory, with the wicket of well-set Mushfiqur Rahim (26). However, Mahmudullah's 11 ball-19 with two sixes, including the winning one, dashed Rangpur's hope. Asked to bat first, Rangpur struggled right from the start as Mohammad Imran clean bowled West Indies recruit Brandon Kings' with a slower in the first ball of the innings. Khaled then got into the act, claiming the wicket of Rony Talukdar (5) and Shakib Al Hasan, reducing Rangpur to 15-3. Sri Lankan recruit Dunith Wallalage further stalled the progress with an economical bowling. Mehidy Hasan Miraz who snapped up 2-13, extended Rangpur's agony as they tried to press on in slow wicket. Shamim Patwari's 34 and Mahedi Hasan's 19 ball-29 indeed helped the side propel past 100, which looked unlikely at one stage. Captain Nurul Hasan Soahn chipped-in-with run-a-ball-23. Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha