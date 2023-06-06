Key Issues

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' pledged that the Khaptad area in Sudurpaschim Province would be converted into Khaptad Development Trust.

Inaugurating the International Spiritual Conclave organized in Khaptad area today, PM Dahal pledged to develop Khapta area, a confluence of four districts (Bajhang, Bajura, Achham and Doti) either as 'Khaptad Development Foundation' or 'Khaptad Development Trust'.

The Investment Board had already prepared Detailed Project report (DPR) for the development of Khaptad, informed PM Dahal.

"Khaptad has not been in talks for so long. The place could not be publicized adequately. Now it will be promoted internationally. Ambassadors of various countries will visit Khaptad and promote the place in their respective countries. There will be a huge influx of tourists thereafter," the PM assured.

PM Dahal is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Foreign Affairs Minister NP Saud and Nepali Congress Chief Whip Ramesh Lekhak, Chiefs of the foreign diplomatic missions in Nepal and spiritual leaders among others.

The event, first of its kind event in Sudurpaschim Province, is organized by the Sudurpaschim Government and the Khaptad Tourism Development Committee.

Indian Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, who is going to conduct yoga session in the three-day event, remarked that Khaptad was an ethereal area.

"Khaptad is an ornament gifted by nature for spiritual cause. Khaptad will promote spiritual tourism worldwide. Since Khaptad is a ''heaven on earth'', one should visit Khaptad before leaving this earthy abode," he encouraged the spiritual seekers.

Khaptad, famed for its pristine beauty, is situated at the altitude of around 3,100 metres above the sea level. The area that spreads across 225 square kilometres also has the Khaptad National Park in it.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal