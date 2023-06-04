Key Issues

Campaign for the upcoming election of Khulna City Corporation (KCC), scheduled to be held on June 12, has gained momentum.

All the contenders, including the mayoral candidates, fully geared up their campaigns with the hope of getting maximum support from the people.

Awami League led 14-party alliances, professional bodies and people of all walks of life are going ahead with separate campaigning round the clock for Talukder Abdul Khaleque.

Leaders of Jatiya party and its associate bodies, Islami Andolon of Bangladesh and Jaker Party also campaigning in favour of Shafiqul Islam Modhu, Moulana Abdul Awal and S M Sabbir Hossain respectively during last couple of days.

Meanwhile, AL backed and 14 party alliances mayor candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque (Boat) today campaign in city’s ward no-1, 2 and 3.

Khaleque also exchanged views with Bairshal Divisional Kallyan Samity last night at Khulna press club.

He said while addressing in the meeting that no one can defeat AL by hatching conspiracy and spreading propaganda. People of the city have promised to cast their votes to AL for the development of the country.

Jatiya Party's Shafiqul Islam Modhu (Plough) campaigned in ward no-14,15 and 22 of the metropolis respectively.

Islami Andolon Bangladesh's Moulana Abdul Awal (Hand Fan) campaigned in Ward no-30 and 31while independent candidate Sabbir Hossain (Rose) was engaged in campaigning in ward no 21 and 23.

Independent mayor candidate S M Shafiqur Rahman Mushfik (Table Clock) campaigned at Khalishpur area in the city.

Besides, all the councilor candidates distributed leaflets among city dwellers with their promises of development in their respective wards.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha