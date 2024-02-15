KMC brings IHIMS, requiring health facilities to submit monthly report online

Kathmandu: The health facilities operating within the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) are required to submit their monthly report online. The health facilities registered as private or community hospitals and polyclinics in all the 32 wards of the KMC have to submit their monthly reports via the online system, said the KMC Officiating Departmental Chief, Sajina Maharjan. According to her, KMC has started providing the 'username' and 'password' of the Integrated Health Management Information System (IHMIS) for this purpose. She said the KMC Health Department is also preparing to impart training to the related staff of health facilities on the workings of IHMIS. Maharjan said the Health Management Information System (HMIS) was implemented before this and now HMIS is being refined and developed into IHMIS. KMC believes this system will help regulate and manage the health facilities operating in the metropolis. KMC has been conducting regular monitoring since some days for further managing health institutio ns. Source: National News Agency Nepal