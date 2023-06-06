General

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has warned of action if found illegally providing custody to children or employing them in precarious work.

Publishing a notice today, KMC requested for information within 15 days if anyone within the metropolis was found involving children in work in contravention of the laws or employed children of 14 to 18 years of age in hazardous work.

The KMC notice states that one can provide information to the KMC's Social Development Department if children are found illegally employed in child labour at home or hotel, garage, public vehicles, factories and other places.

It also urged anyone to get enlisted with the Department as per the rule within 15 days through the Ward Office or the metropolis' app- KMC app- if they are employing children at home or together with them. KMC warned of action as per the existing laws in case of failing to get enlisted within 15 days of the notice considering that the person was employing child labour.

The Clause 5 of the Child Labour Prohibition Act, 2056 BS bars from employing children below 14 years of age in any type of work and the children below 18 years in any hazardous work.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal