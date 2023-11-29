Koshi Province Assembly passes budget bill

A meeting of Koshi Province Assembly held on Wednesday unanimously passed the 'Bill designed to make arrangements regarding the allocation and spending of funds from the provincial reserve fund for the services and works of the Fiscal Year 2080/81'. On the occasion, Chief Minister Kedar Karki had presented a proposal seeking the passage of 'Bill designed to implement the financial proposal of the Koshi Province government, 2080', and 'Bill designed to make arrangements regarding the allocation and spending of funds from the provincial reserve fund for the services and works of the Fiscal Year 2080/81'. The proposal was presented in the Province Assembly on November 25 and 31 PA members had put forth their suggestions on it. A total of eight PA members-Rewati Raman Bhandari, Bidur Kumar Linthep, Kishor Chandra Dulal, Til Chand Pathak,Kamala Darnal, Vhakti Prasad Sitaula, Gopal Bahadur Bishwokarma and Niran Rai had registered proposal to deduct expenses but they withdrew it later. The Koshi Province Assemb ly will meet next on December 5. Source: National News Agency Nepal