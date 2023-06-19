General

A meeting of Koshi Province cabinet has decided to provide Rs 100,000 each to the families who lost a member in recent landslide and floods that occurred in the province.

The meeting held on Monday also took the decision to provide Rs 50,000 each to the injured ones for the medical treatment, said Mahendra Bista, press advisor of the Chief Minister.

Similarly, the meeting decided to provide administrative and managerial expenses of the Talks Committee.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province due to influence of local wind along with westerly wind, according to the weather forecasting division.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal