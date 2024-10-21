Kulekhani-Sisneri road opens



Vehicular movement along the Kulekhani-Sisneri road section which connects Kathmandu to Hetauda has opened from today.

Two-way traffic resumed from today after completing the maintenance works at Simkhola of Indrasarovar Rural Municipality-2 in Makawanpur district, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Makawanpur Shyamu Aryal said.

The road was shut for three days to carry out the maintenance works and fix hume pipes at Simkhola.

The road was damaged after the flooding and landslides following the downpour in the last week of September.

Source: National News Agency RSS