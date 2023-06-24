Games, sports

Kuwait defeated Pakistan 4-0 in a match on Saturday under the 14th SAFF Football Championship underway in India.

For Kuwait, Mobarak Al-Faneeni scored two goals, and Sultan Al Enezi and Eid Al Rashidi one each. Kuwait led 1-0 against Pakistan with a goal from Enezi in the 10th minute.

In the 17th minute, Faneeni scored another goal, making Kuwait lead 2-0.

With this win, Kuwait in Group ‘A’ has got six points from two matches. In its first match, Kuwait beat Nepal 3-1.

In another match, Nepal and India are playing against each other.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal