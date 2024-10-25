Land Commission to be formed: Minister Adhikari



Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Minister Balram Adhikari has said that a land commission will be formed soon.

While inaugurating the office building of District Land Office in Khandbari today, the minister promised to solve the problem of landless and squatters within two years. He said that the Land Commission will be formed within the month.

“We will form land commissions in all districts within the month”, he said. He mentioned that land plot will be made available to all the landless by coordinating with the provincial and local levels.

The minister said that poverty alleviation is the highest priority of the government. He said that even though a large number of the people have been using lands for a long time, are failing to get ownership certificate therefore government is committed to manage ownership certificate to them.

The office building was constructed at a total cost of Rs 22 million.

Source: National News Agency RSS