The 22nd founding anniversary of Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA) will be observed through various programmes in a befitting manner throughout the country tomorrow.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today gave a message wishing all the programmes taken on this occasion a success.

"On the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the establishment of the Bangladesh Land Port Authority, I extend my sincere greetings to all concerned including the officers and employees of the organization and port users," she said, in her message.

The greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman laid emphasis on increasing domestic trade, industrialization and international trade to strengthen the economy of the newly independent country, she said.

The premier added that the Father of the Nation first visited the Benapole customs check-post as the Prime Minister of independent Bangladesh in 1972.

During his visit, the first ever inter country shipping and trade protocol was signed between India and Bangladesh, opening new doors to the trade regime of the independent country, she said.

BLPA is working sincerely to create a pro-business environment and economic development in the country, the premier added.

The Awami League-led government is working towards making Bangladesh a developing country in 2026 and a developed one in 2041, she said, adding that to become a developed country, land ports must become efficient and smart in facilitating trade expansion, border trade and communication.

The present government has adopted the Eighth Five Year Plan as well as Sustainable Development Goals-2030 and Delta Plan-2100, she said.

The main objective of these plans is to create job opportunities, provide food and shelter, ensuring education and medical treatment for the people of Bangladesh, she continued.

After the establishment of Digital Bangladesh, the construction of 'Smart Bangladesh' is the priority based development strategy of AL-led government, she said.

In line with this, service facilitation and e-services have been undertaken to bring services to people's doorsteps through the use of modern technology, resulting in increased revenue at land ports and easing of inter-country goods-movement and delivery.

As a result of these development activities, BLPA made an outstanding contribution to emergency oxygen supply to hospitals and providing necessary assistance to passengers in border- crossing by keeping port operations open all the time in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

The premier hoped that alongside keeping the independence and sovereignty of the country intact, the Bangladesh Land Port Authority will work sincerely for the welfare of the country and the people of the country and play a more effective role in building the Sonar Bangladesh as dreamt by the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through the implementation of the government's Vision 2041.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha