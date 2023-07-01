General

Landownership certificates are being distributed to those residing at 'village block' of Narainapur Rural Municipality in Banke district.

Information Officer of Narainapur Rural Municipality, Laxmi Kant Mishra, said landownership certificates were distributed to 77 families of village block in the first phase.

Mishra mentioned that landownership documents would be distributed to those, who do not have landownership certificates in all six wards of the rural municipality. He added preparation was underway to distribute landownership certificates to more than 2,500 families from all wards.

"In the beginning, the landownership certificates were distributed to only 77 families of ward no 4. Preparation is underway to distribute the certificates to remaining 400 families of this ward", shared Mishra.

A programme has been set to distribute the landownership documents to other wards gradually. Chairperson of Naraina Rural Municipality, Istiyak Ahammad Shah, mentioned the campaign of distributing landownership certificates at village block, which was already surveyed from Survey Office.

Survey process of the remaining village block has been forwarded and all would get landownership certificates, added Shah.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal