Vehicular movement along the Burtibang-Rukum road section of the Mid-Hill Highway has been disrupted in Baglung district due to rain-triggered landslide since this morning.

Landslide occurred near Jugga stream of Nishikhola Rural Municipality-2 in the district. Vehicles have been stranded in both sides of the disrupted road section.

Efforts are underway to remove the debris and resume traffic movement, said Surya Bahadur Gharti Magar, Chairperson of Nishi Khola Rural Municipality.

The Burtibang-Baglung road section is vulnerable to landslide during the monsoon.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal