General

Two persons died when landslide buried a house at Tarakeshwor municipality-5 of Kathmandu on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Tamang, 41, of Nuwakot district, currently living at Chigaun of Tarakeshwor, and his daughter, Asma Tamang, 15, said Spokesperson at District Police Range, Kathmandu, Superintendent of Police Kumod Dhungel.

The incident took place when landslide occurred above the house buried them.

Similarly, Sanju Tamang was injured in the incident, said police.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal