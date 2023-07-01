General

The Narayangadh-Muglin roadway has been disrupted again when a landslip occurred near Tuin stream at Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality-5 of Chitwan this morning.

The landslip occurred at 11:35am blocked the two way traffic along the road, according to District Police Office.

Earlier, the roadway blocked at the same spot with the landslip at 3:15 am was resumed after some hours. But, it is blocked again with deposit of mud due to landslip.

The District Police Office further informed that efforts were underway to clear the debris.

Heavy equipment with an operator is kept standby to clear the road, according to Road Division Office, Bharatpur.

Daily, 10,000 vehicles are operated along this road.

With the disruption of traffic, the passengers are bearing the brunt.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal