Leaders of major opposition parties call on President Paudel



Kathmandu: Leaders of the major opposition parties in the federal parliament have called on President Ram Chandra Paudel on Wednesday. The leaders including CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ met the President at the latter’s office.

On the occasion, the leaders informed the President about their submission of a memorandum to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and government’s shortcomings.

President Paudel’s press advisor Kiran Pokharel informed that the leaders of the opposition parties met President Paudel and talked about the current situation. They urged the President to play the role of guardian of democracy and the constitution. The leaders claimed that some conspiracies were being hatched against the spirit of the constitution in the country, Pokharel shared.

In response to the leaders’ concern, President Paudel assured that he was committed to the constitutional provisions and democratic norms.

The party including CPN (Maoist Centre), Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rastriya Prajatan

tra Party, CPN (Unified Socialist) and Aam Janata Party are in the opposition in the parliament.

Maoist Centre Chair Dahal, leader Shakti Basnet, RSP leaders Shishir Khanal and Sumana Shrestha, RPP leaders Buddhiman Tamang and Hemjung Gurung, CPN (US) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and Vice Chair Rajendra Prasad Pandey and Aam Janata Party leader Tilak Magar were present in the meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal