Left Unity Better with Right Ideology: Prime Minister



Kathmandu: Prime Minister and CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli has stated that achieving leftist unity requires adherence to the right ideology. Speaking at an event held at Madannagar Balkhu to honor UML’s former General Secretary Madan Bhadari and Organization Department Chief Jibaraj Ashrit, Oli emphasized that unity should not be superficial. Instead, it should focus on aligning divergent views within the party with correct ideological perspectives.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Oli highlighted a historical tendency within the communist movement to oppose even rightful ideas due to personal interests, leading to unnecessary discord. He emphasized that Madan Bhandari’s concept of people’s multi-party democracy has been institutionalized as a national policy, impacting political, economic, social, and human rights spheres. Oli asserted that this foundation should drive efforts towards realizing the national aspiration of a prosperous Nepal and contented citizens.





Prime Minister Oli reiterated that the party remains committed to the principles of patriotism, national independence, and integrity, dismissing any attempts to revert to monarchy as unacceptable. He urged party cadres to advance with unity and confidence. He also highlighted the UML’s proactive policy approach, contrasting it with the passive aspirations for progress, and criticized the negative impact of right-wing extremism and anarchism globally on the movement. Oli condemned the practice of destabilizing the government due to internal party disputes and forming governments through judicial interventions.





Reflecting on Bhandari’s legacy, Oli acknowledged him as a policy strategist who led the communist movement with foresight, enabling the party to gain popularity and secure a two-thirds majority. This achievement came despite global challenges faced by the communist movement at the time.





The event saw participation from notable figures including former President and widow of the late Bhandari, Bidya Devi Bhandari, UML Senior Vice President Ishwor Pokharel, General Secretary Shankar Pokharel, and Maya Gyawali, widow of leader Ashrit. Party leaders and members, including Chair Oli, paid tributes to the late leaders, underscoring their enduring legacy.

