Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Aman Lal Modi has said a lengthy decision-making process has become an obstacle for the country's development.

At a programme 'Annual progress review of fiscal year 2079/80 and Ministry-level Development Problem Resolution Committee' organised by the Ministry here Monday, Minister Modi mentioned that the country is looking for result rather than lengthy decision-making processes.

He shared, "We have lengthy decision-making process that takes years to formulate an Act. People have expected result, not a lengthy decision-making process."

The Minister expressed the view that laws should be made to address the necessity of the country and people, not for personal interests. He added, "I have no prejudice to anyone. It is necessary to carry out activities for the welfare of the country and people being accountable towards them. The Ministry of General Administration should work to ensure good-governance. We are in this campaign."

Likewise, Member of National Planning Commission Jay Kant Raut, Secretary Dr Krishna Hari Pushkar, representatives of the concerned ministries, chiefs of different departments and bodies of the ministry, as well as employees were present in the meeting.

