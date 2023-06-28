business, Trading

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon all to devote themselves for welfare of the humankind being imbued with the spirit of sacrifice of the Eid-Ul-Azha, the second largest festival of the Muslim Ummah to be celebrated tomorrow.

"Dear countrymen, Assalamualaikum, the holy Eid-Ul-Azha or Kurbanir Eid once again returns to our lives after a year. Kurbani means sacrifice. The Kurbanir Eid becomes meaningful with leaving cheapness, meanness, vanity and selfishness," she said in a video message to greet the people of the country on the eve of the Eid-Ul-Azha.

She continued: "Let us devote ourselves for the welfare of mankind and share our joy maintaining the tie of amity and brotherhood."

At the end of the message, she said, "All remain good, safe and healthy, Khodahafez, Eid Mubarak."

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim confirmed BSS of the matter.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha