Lightning strike killed two persons in Dang on Saturday.

According to Police Inspector of the Area Police Office, Tulsipur, Nawaraj KC, local residents of Dangisharan Rural Municipality died in lightning strike that occurred In two separate places.

He informed that Ramnarayan Chaudhary, 37, of Dangisharan-3, Chakauraha and Samir KC, 32, of Dangisharan-6 died in lightning strike.

Chaudhary was hit by lightning strike at around 6.00 pm today while returning home after collecting vegetables from own kitchen garden. Likewise, KC was struck at around 5.00 pm today while he was carrying fodder from the Bagar-based paddy field.

Both of them died while undergoing treatment at Rapti Provincial Hospital Tulsipur. ----

Source: National News Agency-Nepal